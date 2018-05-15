LongHorn opening in former Logan’s space at Mall of Louisiana

LongHorn Steakhouse will open next Tuesday at the Mall of Louisiana in the space formerly home to Logan’s Roadhouse.

At 5,850 square feet, the restaurant will accommodate more than 200 guests and employ more than 70 people, according to a release by the chain.

A subsidiary of Darden Restaurants, which owns LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden, purchased the building in October after Logan’s closed in August 2016, when the chain filed for bankruptcy and closed 21 locations.

This will be the seventh LongHorn to open in the state, joining locations in Lafayette, Denham Springs, Monroe, Covington, Slidell and Shreveport.

As a company, LongHorn saw $452.8 million in sales during its third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28. The sales showed a 4.3% increase compared to last year.