Long-awaited Highland Park Marketplace lifestyle center to open in the fall

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include that Bill Sanders of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate is in charge of leasing at Highland Park Marketplace.

The fourth phase of the Highland Park Marketplace—which will include tenants such as Bengals and Bandits, Pilates Plus, Burgersmith, Smarter Eyewear, NK boutique and Lafayette-based Morgan Claire boutique, among others—is expected to open in October.

Developer Brian Douglas Campbell says construction of the 50,000-square-foot fourth phase retail center began earlier this month without fanfare.

Campbell says he wanted it that way, intending to instead play up the grand opening this fall.

The Highland Park Marketplace is a planned lifestyle center at the corner of Old Perkins Road East and Highland Road. The development is anchored by Alexander’s Highland Market.

Campbell says the entire Highland Park Marketplace commercial development will span roughly 150,000 square feet. It is the first large centralized shopping center in that part of the city, he says.

“The area is really kind of underserved as far as shopping goes,” Campbell says, adding that he wants to bring more retail and restaurants to the area.

A Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning with a drive-thru will anchor a separate retail center at Highland Park Marketplace, says George Kurz of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. Adrian’s, a new restaurant concept from the owners of Juban’s, will be located at the other end of the retail center. Space remains for lease in between the two tenants, Kurz adds.

Campbell has been planning the high-end lifestyle center for several years now and at one point was slowed by the Great Recession. He says that over the years he has tried hard not to compromise the quality of retailers and restaurants there.

“I really feel like this will be a staple for the area. It will be there for a long time,” he says.

One of the new tenants coming this fall is Lafayette-based Burgersmith, which is opening its fourth location in the Baton Rouge metro area at Highland Park Marketplace.

Burgersmith’s Russell Umbricht says the company hopes to open the location in the fall and is currently seeking a rezoning from the Planning Commission to sell alcohol there.

“The Baton Rouge market has been great for us, and we’re just trying to access some different markets and different neighborhoods,” Umbricht says.

More tenants are expected to be announced in coming weeks. Bill Sanders with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate is the listing agent.

—Alexandria Burris