Local financial advisors buy Siegen Lane office building

Ronald and Christine Menard purchased an office building in the Versailles Office Park on Siegen Lane, just south of Perkins Road, through R&C Real Estate Holdings LLC for $705,000.

Menard Financial Group, of which Ronald Menard is owner and president, is currently located in one of two suites in the building. He could not be reached by this afternoon’s deadline for further details.

The Menards bought the building from Amoroso and Coco Properties LLC, managed by Samuel Amoroso and Russell “Joey” Coco Jr., who also could not be reached for comment.

There are eight buildings in the office park, built in 2008.