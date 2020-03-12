Local businesses start to feel ripple effects from coronavirus cancellations

Vivid Ink owner Stephen St. Cyr wasn’t terribly concerned earlier this week about the economic impact the spreading coronavirus would have on his business or the local economy.

But in the past 24 hours—with the NBA suspending its season, Major League Baseball canceling the remainder of spring training and delaying the start of its regular season, and the NCAA on the verge of canceling March Madness, as well as hundreds of organizations around the country calling off events and large gatherings—St. Cyr’s outlook and prospects for at least the first half of the year have changed.

“The losses haven’t been that bad yet but I think more is coming,” says St. Cyr, who estimates the large-format printing company has seen nearly 10% of its business dry up in the past day. “I’m seeing orders being canceled, shows being canceled, stuff we made that won’t get used and our capital budget for the first half of the year we’re putting on hold.”

St. Cyr says he’ll likely get paid for most of the signs, banners and displays his company has made. His bigger concern is the deals that aren’t going to happen, which is now making him rethink purchases he’d planned to make.

“We were going to invest in a new digital printer this quarter,” he says. “We’re not going to do that anymore. That made me realize what a ripple effect this is going to have for at least the next few months.”

At a morning briefing today, Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledged that the potential economic harm to the economy posed by the virus is almost as bad as the public health threat. To that end, he encouraged residents to continue working, shopping and engaging in commercial activity as much as possible.

“People should go about their lives as normal,” Edwards said. “People should, consistent with the guidance we’re putting out and what is consistent with the CDC, engage in commercial activities and work as you normally would.”

But Edwards also acknowledges that businesses and the economy are going to feel the impact of closures, cancellations, and decreased demand for products and services.

“Until we get through this, this is going to be hard on every aspect of Louisiana and the United States of America,” he says. “I would predict today that certain difficulties will be manifested over the next several days and weeks that we cannot even imagine right now. But doing everything we can in the short term to extend the duration and lower the peak of the coronavirus is going to be good not just for public health and safety but it’s going to be good for business, too.”

Federal and state health experts say the purpose of trying to mitigate the spread of the disease by canceling mass public gatherings is to keep from overwhelming the health care system. Even though statistics suggest fewer than 10% of those infected with the virus require intensive care, a massive outbreak would potentially cripple hospitals and ICUs.