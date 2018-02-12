LNG production continues at Cheniere’s Louisiana plant despite storage tank shutdown

Liquefied natural gas production from Cheniere LNG’s Sabine Pass export plant in outside Lake Charles will not be affected by an order to shut down two cracked storage tanks that leaked the super-cold fuel, Cheniere Energy says today.

As Reuters reports, the U.S. Department of Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration on Thursday ordered Cheniere Energy to shut down two LNG storage tanks after one tank developed a crack, leaking the fuel into an outer layer.

During the investigation, PHMSA discovered a second tank had also experienced releases of LNG from the inner tank, raising the possibility that similar leaks may have occurred in multiple tanks, it said in its corrective action order report.

Cheniere is investigating the matter and is working with experts on a repair plan, a spokesman says.

