Lit Pizza opening sixth location in Zachary’s Americana

Lit Pizza is bringing its craft-your-own concept to Zachary, with the opening of its sixth location in the Villages of Americana traditional neighborhood development next summer.

The fast casual restaurant will occupy a roughly 3,200-square-foot space across from Bistro Byronz.

Co-owner Ozzie Fernandez says choosing the Zachary location was easy because of the current market, growth potential, highly-rated local system, the presence of two major restaurants in the area and Americana’s focus on community.

“It’s very appealing to families to live there in Zachary,” Fernandez says “The other major factor is pizza was void in that area aside from delivery.”

Lit offers customers 10 signature pizzas. The restaurant’s fresh-spun dough is made daily and wood-fired into a thin crust. The restaurant also serves gluten-free and vegan options.

Americana will eventually have more than 800 single-family homes, condos and nearly 500,000-square-feet of commercial and retail space. Amenities include parks, playgrounds, open green spaces and a senior living community.

In addition to Bistro Byronz, the development is home to Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Kid Karousel Early Childhood Development Center and Cheauxnaniganz Family Entertainment Center.

Fernandez and his business partner, Gary Kovacs, also are opening a side-by-side Lit Pizza and Izzo’s Illegal Burrito at the City Square Shopping Center at Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Both locations should open sometime next year.

—Alexandria Burris