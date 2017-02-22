Other life forms? Seven Earth-size planets found orbiting nearby star

For the first time ever, astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a nearby star—and these new worlds could hold life, The Associated Press reports.

The cluster of planets is less than 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, according to NASA and the Belgian-led research team who announced the discovery today.

The planets circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter. Three are in the so-called habitable zone, where liquid water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep.

Scientists say they need to study the atmospheres before determining whether these rocky, terrestrial planets could support some sort of life. But it already shows just how many Earth-size planets could be out there—especially in a star’s sweet spot, ripe for extraterrestrial life.

The takeaway from all this is, “we’ve made a crucial step toward finding if there is life out there,” says the University of Cambridge’s Amaury Triaud, one of the researchers.

“There are 200 billion stars in our galaxy,” says co-author Emmanuel Jehin of the University of Liege. “You multiply this by 10, and you have the number of Earth-size planets in the galaxy—which is a lot.”

The Associated Press has the full story.