Lettermans prints with a passion [sponsored]

Founded by the Letterman family in 1949 as a printer of technical documents, Lettermans’ main product has taken a dramatic shift under the guidance of President & CEO Steven Perret, whose family bought the business in 1983.

AT A GLANCE Top executive: Steven Perret, President Phone: 225.925.2663 Address: 4726 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806 Website: lettermans.com

Perret explained that his company has spent the last five years reorienting its printing business to focus on becoming a leader in creating custom wallcoverings, project signage, presentation graphics and interior signage for Baton Rouge’s architecture, interior design, and construction community, as well as other businesses across the state.

Their X-factor? Employing a team of technicians that prints and fabricates designs with the same passion that their clients have for their businesses. “Our mission is to help our clients see their vision in print through our commitment to quality standards, technology and a knowledgeable well trained staff that prints with passion,” Perret says.

Creating designs for both indoor and outdoor use, Perret explained that his company has graphics at every step of a construction or design project’s life cycle, from fence wrappings during the building process to custom wallcoverings and interior signage finishing the space. The company works in close cooperation with their clients, which, Perret says, is to ensure an energetic collaboration with companies that share Lettermans’ passion for design.

Read the full story.