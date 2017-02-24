Less than a week left to make your nominations for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards

You only have five days left to nominate your favorite Baton Rouge restaurants, shops, entertainment venues and personalities for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards ballot.

For the 12th year, 225 magazine is accepting nominations for the awards, which includes nearly 70 categories for food and drink, entertainment and people, and shopping and services. Nominations are being accepted online through Tuesday, Feb. 28. At that time, those with the most nominations in each category will move on to the final voting round.

A Best of 225 Kick-Off Party will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at Kalurah Street Grill, 2857 Perkins Road, to celebrate the opening of the final voting round, which will wrap up on April 7.

All residents in the 225 area code are encouraged to nominate their favorites and vote in the final round. After final voting is over, the Best of 225 winners will be announced in the magazine’s July issue.

Make your nominations now and check out all of last year’s winners. And get the scoop on Baton Rouge area culinary news each week by signing up for the free 225 Dine e-newsletter.