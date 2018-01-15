Les Miles—yes, that Les Miles—becoming an actor?

Les Miles hasn’t yet found another coaching gig since his 11-year tenure with the LSU Tigers came to an end in the fall of 2016. The former head football coach has, however, landed a role in an upcoming indie film production entitled Angry Men.

The movie, according to its website, is about the 1986 space shuttle Challenger disaster and a prescient NASA engineer, who tried, unsuccessfully, to prevent the doomed shuttle from taking off.

Miles doesn’t play that engineer, but he does play a NASA employee known as Nelson. The film’s website doesn’t describe Nelson’s character.

The film is currently being filmed in San Antonio, Texas, and is scheduled to be released midyear.

Perhaps surprisingly, Angry Men is not Miles’ first movie appearance. His biography notes that he also appeared in the 2017 movie Camera Obscura, appearing in the cameo role of a “uniformed officer.” He also had a small role as “Oklahoma Scout #1” in a 2014 sports flick, When the Game Stands Tall, about legendary high school football coach Bob Ladouceur.

Miles is also increasingly visible on the small screen. During the 2017 season, he served as a guest analyst with SEC Network’s morning pregame show, SEC Nation, and also as an occasional host on FOX Sports.

He did not return calls for comment prior to publication.