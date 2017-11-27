Les Miles buys home in The Settlement at Willow Grove for $1.3M

Les Miles and his wife, Kathy, have purchased a home in The Settlement at Willow Grove for about $1.3 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court.

The two story, 4,375-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The seller is listed as Hearn Homes LLC.

As first reported by Daily Report, the Mileses found a buyer for their former 5,590-square-foot home in Bocage Lake earlier this month.

The 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house had been on the market since November 2016—just two months after the former LSU head football coach was fired—and sold for $1.45 million to Cedar Lodge Investment Trust, represented by Julie M. Penton of Baton Rouge. The Mileses also own a vacant lot in Bocage Lakes.