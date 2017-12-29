Leo’s Rollerland closing

Leo’s Rollerland on Airway Drive near Cortana Mall is closing its doors today after roughly 70 years in business.

Leo’s announced on its Facebook page that Rollerland will host a final skate tonight. Leo’s Iceland, the adjacent ice skating rink, will remain open through Easter.

It’s unclear why Rollerland is closing. The ownership and management of Leo’s Iceland and Hockey Complex could not be reached before today’s Daily Report PM deadline.

Leo’s Rollerland opened in 1946 and has had three locations in Baton Rouge since its founding. The adjacent ice skating rink opened in 1977, according to a 2013 225 magazine feature about the rink’s current owner, Leo Seaman II.