Lemonade Day Louisiana sets a new record in 2017

Twenty-five thousand Louisiana youths established their own lemonade businesses and participated in the seventh annual Lemonade Day this year—the largest number of participants in the program’s history.

Founded in 2010 to encourage entrepreneurship in children, Lemonade Day 2017 took place on Saturday, May 6, this year. Entrepreneurial-minded youth in parishes across the state took part in the free program.

Participating children received a free backpack and a workbook on entrepreneurship that teaches them to set goals, produce an effective plan and create and maintain a successful business career.

“Lemonade Day has truly grown into a success over the past several years,” Todd Graves, CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says in a prepared statement. “It is outstanding to live in a state that encourages our younger generation to excel in entrepreneurship and have a commitment to maintaining a successful business.”

Graves cofounded the nonprofit, Lemonade Day Louisiana, with John Georges, CEO of Georges Enterprises.

Louisiana is one of more than 57 cities in 23 states and three countries to participate in Lemonade Day. The nonprofit has reached more than than 125,000 kids over the past seven years.

“The purpose of Lemonade Day is to teach children business skills that will forever impact them. The program taught them at a young age the importance of spending, saving and sharing money,” says Jordan Piazza, executive director of Lemonade Day Louisiana. “We appreciate all who came out on May 6 and supported our young business leaders.”