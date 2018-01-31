Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry expanding to New Mexico

Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is broadening its retail footprint, opening its ninth store this spring in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Lee Michael Berg, the company’s founder and CEO, and his three sons have signed a lease on a 3,500-square-foot store at ABQ Uptown, an outdoor luxury shopping center, according to a news release.

“For 40 years, service has been the cornerstone of our growth and will continue to be the foundation we build upon,” Berg says in a news release. “Albuquerque presented another opportunity to introduce new customers to that level of quality and service for which Lee Michaels is known in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.”

The Baton Rouge-based store was founded in 1978 and is family owned.

Lee Michaels currently has eight locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The company posted revenues of $56.6 million and employed 176 workers in 2016, according to Business Report’s 2018 listing of the Top 100 privately-owned companies.