LED revamps site selection website to drive businesses to Louisiana

Hoping to reassert the state’s position as a contender for new economic opportunities, Louisiana Economic Development has enhanced its site selection web portal, enabling businesses to better find prospective properties and buildings in the state.

The Site Selection Center, a secure website sponsored by Entergy, now features expanded GIS data tools allowing visitors to filter site searches by proximity to rail routes, major highways, schools, ports, and other features. The site also includes in-depth parish and community profiles, business analysis data and reports, as well as the ability to embed videos of industrial sites.

Louisiana most recently lost out on major economic development projects like Exxon and SABIC’s $10 billion ethane cracker plant for a host of reasons. But LED says the redesign, aims to meet the needs of “economic development allies.”

Updates to the site, originally launched in 2008, are the result of experience and feedback gathered from economic development partners.

Louisiana has 1,400 available commercial properties and sites in Entergy’s four-state region, LED says.

