LED preparing to launch new online tool to connect Louisiana businesses

Louisiana Economic Development is preparing to roll out a new online portal to match large companies with disadvantaged, minority-, women- and veteran-owned small businesses across the state.

The site, Louisiana Business Connection, is currently functioning on a beta basis, LED Secretary Don Pierson says in a statement. The state agency is currently testing the site and populating the portal with newly-registered businesses to gather feedback from the beta users before making the site available to the public.

“We think Louisiana Business Connection will be a valuable tool for increasing economic opportunity, especially for minority-owned, woman-owned, veteran-owned and other small businesses,” Pierson says, adding more details about the program will be made available when LED is ready for a public launch.

Through the portal, large engineering, procurement and construction firms will be able to connect with smaller businesses might be able to provide services, according to the website. Louisiana businesses will be able to create a profile on the website and perform filtered project searches to connect with other businesses. Small businesses will be able to add qualifications to their profiles, like insurance, training and certifications.

The program is modeled after Louisiana Job Connection, which connects employers and job seekers, and operates in much the same way.

