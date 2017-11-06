LED launches roundtables for Louisiana small businesses

Leveraging the success of its CEO Roundtables for fast-growing companies, Louisiana Economic Development has launched a new series of roundtables for small and emerging businesses.

The roundtables will launch this summer in eight cities around the state with roughly 10 to 15 small business owners. As with the CEO roundtables, the small business owners will share their challenges and experiences via a peer-to-peer program.

The roundtables are designed to help small business owners make better decisions and create better action plans in addition to affirming what they’re doing right and can improve upon.

“It is vital that we provide support for these businesses so that they can provide sustainable growth and employment well into the future,” says LED Secretary Don Pierson in a statement.

Sessions will be held in Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Covington, Gonzales, Lafayette, Lake Charles, New Orleans and Shreveport. Participants will be selected from Louisiana companies that have been certified by LED’s Small and Emerging Business Development Program.

Any SEBD certified business can be contacted about enrollment for the SEBD Roundtables by contacting LED Small Business Services Manager Stephanie Hartman at stephanie.hartman@la.gov or 225.342.5677; or Tatiana Bruce, lead business development officer, at tatiana.bruce@la.gov or 225.342.5663.

Get more information.