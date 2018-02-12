LED hosting inaugural entertainment summit on March 27 in Baton Rouge

Louisiana Economic Development will host a new summit to tout changes made to the incentive program aimed at generating and attracting TV and motion picture productions in the state.

The inaugural Louisiana Entertainment Summit will take place in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, March 27, at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel.

The summit, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is designed to engage in-state entertainment industry stakeholders and professionals.

Last year, lawmakers altered the incentive program to add a “front end” cap as well as provisions to spur productions outside of New Orleans. Other changes include incentives for locally created projects and a five-year certification program for television productions as opposed to the one-year certification for films.

“The recent improvements to our entertainment programs will further strengthen this industry in Louisiana, encouraging decision-makers in the film and music industries to produce here and to invest more permanently in our state and its people,” says LED Secretary Don Pierson, who is slated to speak at the summit.

The event includes breakout sessions with Louisiana entertainment managers presenting film, digital, music and live performance opportunities in the state as well as a panel discussion with representatives of in-state companies who are active in the entertainment field.

The Louisiana Film & Entertainment Association is sponsoring the event. LED says the film industry has generated about $7 billion in motion picture production activity in Louisiana since 2002.

The cost to attend the summit is $50. Get complete details and register to attend.