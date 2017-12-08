LED hosting aerospace conference in New Orleans

Louisiana Economic Development is sponsoring the SpeedNews 6th annual Aerospace Manufacturing Conference in New Orleans on May 1-2.

The conference convenes leading manufacturers and suppliers in the aerospace industry. The two-day event will be held at the Omni Royal Orleans on St. Louis Street in the French Quarter.

Industry experts will cover topics like innovation in manufacturing, contemporary machining technologies, automation, manufacturing capabilities and processes, and aerospace trends. There will be a special focus on the impact of the Internet of Things, additive manufacturing, and big data.

Attendees also will tour the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility and a supplier showcase will feature products and services in the aerospace sector. Online registration is now open. The conference cost $1,727.

“The SpeedNews Aerospace Manufacturing Conference is an unmatched opportunity to meet with distinguished experts in the aerospace industry and learn about current trends, as well as new products and developments,” LED Secretary Don Pierson says in a statement. “We look forward to discussions and presentations on key manufacturing aspects as well as advances in materials engineering and technological systems.”

