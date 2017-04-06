LED, film industry advocates back bill to stabilize Louisiana’s tax credit program

Louisiana’s film industry is coalescing around legislation to stabilize the state’s troubled film tax credit program, following major changes to the program in 2015 that were designed to save the state money but that critics say actually undermined the industry.

The Louisiana Film and Entertainment Association is supporting a bill by state Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, that would keep the $180 million annual cap on the incentive, but change key aspects to how the program is run.

Senate Bill 235 is the product of months-long work by Morrell, industry leaders and Louisiana Economic Development. At the end of last year, Edwards said he would not support lifting or increasing the cap, but pledged to work to reform the film tax credit program.

In 2015, under former Gov. Bobby Jindal, the Legislature instituted several changes to the program—most significantly, instituting a cap on the amount of tax credits the state would honor each year and suspending the state’s buy-back of the credits.

Morrell’s legislation would move the cap on credits from the “back end” to the “front end,” meaning the state would only approve $180 million in tax credits per year. Currently, the state can approve a virtually unlimited amount of incentives, but has a cap on how much the state will allow filmmakers to redeem each year.

Under the bill, the state would increase the amount it would buy back in tax credits and use some of the money to promote indigenous films. It also has measures that attempt to incentivize the industry to make films in cities other than New Orleans, where most of the work is centered.

“(Directors) like Louisiana,” Morrell says. “As long as Louisiana is somewhat competitive, we’ll get our fair share of films. We won’t be a juggernaut that we were when Hollywood South started. But we’re still competing.”

LFEA President Robert Vosbein says the 2015 changes bungled the program and scared off filmmakers. He calls Morrell’s bill a “good start.”

“It’s going to really help bring the stability and predictability to the program again. That’s what has kept businesses away from us,” Vosbein says.

Critics of the tax program have long argued the program is too costly and subsidizes a largely out-of-state industry, especially during times of fiscal hardship the state has had over the last several years. Several other lawmakers have filed bills for the upcoming session that would change the program or do away with it entirely.

Morrell’s bill will face stiff opposition from critics as well as lawmakers who are looking for easy fixes to the state’s $440 million budget shortfall. But while Morrell expects the bill to get through the Senate, he is unsure about the House.

—Sam Karlin