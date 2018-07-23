LED FastStart named top state workforce training program

Note: This story has been updated since its original publication, correcting the FastStart name.

LED FastStart was named the nation’s top state workforce training program for the ninth year in a row by Business Facilities magazine.

The program has remained a national leader because of its evolving, technology-based approach to worker training, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

“Our program gives Louisiana workers the best opportunities to land a good job, or move to a better job, and it provides high-quality workforce solutions to companies investing in Louisiana,” Edwards says.

LED FastStart works with new and expanding companies in target industries to tailor comprehensive recruiting, screening and state-of-the-art training solutions that enable employees to be fully prepared for the launch of new corporate operations.

In the magazine’s “2018 State Rankings Report,” Louisiana also ranked fourth in foreign trade zone activity in exports, ninth in economic growth potential and 10th in chemical manufacturing.

Baton Rouge was one of six state metros to receive regional honors. It ranked fifth in agricultural bioscience and eighth in diversity in types of industries.

Lake Charles, New Orleans, Hammond, Shreveport-Bossier City and the Port of South Louisiana-based Gramercy Foreign Trade Zone also received regional honors.

