LED extends program offering support for Louisiana startups

Louisiana Economic Development has secured a second round of federal funding for a program that aims to keep Louisiana-born startups in the state.

The Louisiana Innovation Retention Grant Program provides supplementary state support for research-focused small businesses that have previously received federal Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer grants. Through the program, which was established by the Louisiana Legislature in 2022, eligible businesses are offered awards of up to $100,000.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a for-profit, privately owned business headquartered in Louisiana that has received federal notice of a phase one or phase two SBIR or STTR award after June 15, 2022.

Applications will be accepted through June 30. Apply for the program here.

According to LED, the Louisiana Innovation Retention Grant Program seeks to help Louisiana retain STEM startups and their workers; demonstrate the state’s support for business innovation; increase investment in research conducted during phase one of the SBIR program so startups are more competitive for phase two funds; and encourage the establishment and growth of high-quality startups throughout the state.

“Economic development in Louisiana is as much about supporting existing businesses as it is about attracting new businesses here,” a statement from LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois reads. “The Innovation Retention Grant Program helps to ensure that startups made in Louisiana stay in Louisiana.”