LEAP scores down in East Baton Rouge, flat in Louisiana

Louisiana student performance on K-12 standardized testing stayed flat this year, while East Baton Rouge Parish saw a 2% drop in those scoring “mastery” compared to last year.

The new numbers, released today by the Louisiana Department of Education, illustrate some of the challenges facing disadvantaged students, State Superintendent John White says in a statement. White also noted the department has raised academic benchmarks in recent years.

“There remains more work to be done,” he says. “The results provide further evidence that we must do more to close gaps that persist between historically disadvantaged students and their peers.”

Overall, 33% of students scored “mastery” level on Louisiana Educational Assessment Program, or LEAP, tests for the second year in a row. That number is 2% higher than in 2015.

While EBR Parish is up 2% from 2015, scores fell from 29% to 27% in the parish from 2016 to 2017.

Ascension, Livingston, and West Baton Rouge parishes—as well as the school districts in Zachary and Central—posted gains between 2015 to 2017. Baker School District dropped 1 point in the same period.

A severe gap between the performance of economically disadvantaged students and their peers remains. This year, a quarter of disadvantaged students scored mastery level or above on LEAP tests, which is less than half the rate of their nondisadvantaged peers. African American students, students with disabilities and those with limited english proficiency also lag far behind their peers.

It appears the flood did not have a significant impact on performance, LDE says in the report, though a full analysis will be released at the August meeting of BESE. See the results.

—Sam Karlin