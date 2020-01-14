Leadership expert Jon Gordon sees important lessons in LSU championship season

His clients have included some of Louisiana’s biggest sports rivals—The Atlanta Falcons and Clemson Tigers—but best-selling author Jon Gordon is crossing the centerline to commend the strength of the LSU Tigers’ culture this year as the team dominated college football.

“The most important thing is the love he has for his players,” Gordon says, referring to LSU football coach Ed Orgeron. “To see Joe (Burrow) crying like that, to see they have that connection; that tells you they have something special there. He really cares about his players.”

There are innumerable lessons in Orgeron’s leadership that apply to any industry, any business, any organization’s leadership. That’s the message Gordon, as keynote speaker, plans to deliver to those attending Business Report’s Elevate Your Leadership and Your Team event Feb. 20 at the HPC Arena. Click here for details and tickets. He’ll be speaking to community leaders, and hopefuls, about positive leadership principles and practices.

Gordon has written 16 books on leadership, team building and success. His most recent book, Stay Positive, is a collection of quotes and messages centered on his years of work motivating leaders to take on daily challenges, pursue goals, and create positive momentum.

“If you look at a coach like Coach O, the way he leads, we can all lead that way,” Gordon says, drawing on lessons from LSU’s undefeated season.

Read the full interview with Gordon about how LSU football collides with good leadership.