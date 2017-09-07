LCTA Workers’ Comp acquires Baton Rouge company, launches new subsidiary

LCTA Workers’ Comp has acquired Risk Management Resources and rebranded the company as LCTA Risk Services Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company will remain operationally the same and its 36 employees are now LCTA employees, a spokeswoman says.

Meanwhile, LCTA Workers’ Comp also has created a new subsidiary called LCTA Specialty Insurance Company, which it says offers agents more choices to covert the insured.

The latest acquisition is part of what LCTA is calling an “aggressive growth strategy.” Last year, the firm began writing lines of workers’ comp insurance coverage for small-to-mid-sized businesses in Mississippi and Arkansas. The 26-year-old company also converted from a self-insurers’ fund to a casualty insurance company, providing LCTA with the capability to expand geographically.

“Each step we take is to fulfill our core mission to provide excellent coverage and services to our customers,” says LCTA CEO Melissa Campesi.

LCTA says it will continue to eye other markets for expansion opportunities. The Louisiana-based organization provides workers’ comp for a variety of industries such as health care, super markets, restaurants, artisan contractors and municipalities.