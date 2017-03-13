How Layne McDaniel built his business on trust

Layne McDaniel’s business operates on numbers galore, but its foundation rests upon one major cornerstone: Trust.

As Business Report details in the new Executive Spotlight feature from the current issue, Noesis Data—founded in 2005—is a professional data consulting firm that specializes in credit reporting, prescreen lists and portfolio reviews, among other data services.

In other words, McDaniel’s clients have to put a tremendous amount of confidence in his business because of the secrets they keep.

“Our clients are sharing an incredible amount of personal identifying information, including account numbers, Social Security numbers, addresses, etc., about their customers with us,” he says.

An accountant by education, McDaniel loves the challenge that comes with helping clients whittle through the massive amounts of data they have to manage their risk and make critical decisions. “Yes, there is a tremendous amount of data out there,” he says, “but if you understand what your client wants and what the data is telling you, you can generally narrow the amount of data mined down to a manageable amount—especially if you use the data mining tools that are available.”

McDaniel began his career in public accounting with the accounting firm of Ernst & Whinney—now known as Ernst & Young—where he specialized in financial institutions audits.

“My experience working with financial institutions and financial reporting matters have proven invaluable in dealing with my clients, which include many in the financial services industry, and managing my businesses,” McDaniel says.

With so many people worrying about cybersecurity these days, what can businesses do to keep data from ending up in the wrong hands?

Data breaches are a certainty, so it’s not a matter of “if” you will have a data breach, but rather “when” you will have a data breach. The safest measure is to maintain as little personal identifying information within your files as possible and always ensure that your files are maintained on a secure server and are encrypted for additional security.

