Lawsuit aims to block the March ballot measure that rewrites state tax law

A group of Louisiana voters filed suit against Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry on Monday, seeking to halt a vote on a state constitutional amendment scheduled for next month that would drastically change state tax law, Verite reports.

The proposal would lower income taxes, increase tax deductions for those over 65 and provide for a permanent pay bump for Louisiana school teachers, according to the language scheduled to appear on statewide ballots March 29.

But if passed, the amendment would also narrow certain property tax exemptions and liquidate education trust funds. And that, say the plaintiffs, is the problem.

They argue that the single-sentence description that will appear on voters’ ballots—which was based on a bill that runs more than 100 pages—not only fails to fully represent the breadth of changes that would be made, but also actively misrepresents what those changes would be. They are asking a judge to issue an injunction and stop the ballot measure from going to voters.

“Democracy only works if state officials are transparent with voters about what they are being asked to vote on. This proposed amendment flunks the basic honesty test,” says William Most, lead attorney on the case, in a press release.

Jeff Landry’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. In November, the governor called the proposed amendment “a big win” for the state of Louisiana.

