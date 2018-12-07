Lava Cantina closing Perkins Rowe restaurant

Lava Cantina is closing its Perkins Rowe location, less than five months after closing its downtown Baton Rouge restaurant.

The restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post on Thursday evening, saying it will use the closure “as an opportunity to refocus our time and energy on our businesses related to the entertainment industry.”



When the downtown restaurant closed in July, Lava Cantina owner Ian Vaughn said it was to focus on the Perkins Rowe location, roll out new training initiatives, a new menu and entertainment experiences.

Vaughn opened Voodoo Lounge, a nightclub and music venue, inside the former downtown restaurant location in October.

In its Facebook post about the Perkins Rowe closure, Lava Cantina mentions concerts it will be presenting in the coming weeks and months at Voodoo Lounge.

“We look forward to presenting some outstanding, major concerts to the Baton Rouge market starting in 2019, with the first announcements being made within the next few weeks,” reads the post.