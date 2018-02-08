Laura Ingraham defends Trump at LABI annual meeting

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the state’s chamber of commerce and an influential voice in state policy, featured conservative television personality Laura Ingraham as the keynote speaker at the group’s annual meeting today.

Ingraham gave a long and robust defense of President Donald Trump at the meeting, encouraging Louisiana officials to get rid of regulations on business and “disempower” trial lawyers.

In a wide-ranging talk, Ingraham also made fun of Sports Illustrated’s embrace of the #MeToo movement, which has taken on sexual assault and harassment, and criticized the “elites” who she says have worked against Trump. She also condemned cities, like New Orleans, that have taken down Confederate statues, and defended Robert E. Lee.

In a statement after the event, LABI said Ingraham’s remarks “reinforced the importance” of federal tax changes, deregulation and lawsuit reform.

“Ingraham also expressed her views on several national social and political issues, some of which are not reflective of the opinions held by the diverse membership of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry,” reads the statement. “LABI has a long history of listening to all perspectives and working in a bipartisan manner to develop solutions to Louisiana’s challenges.”

Ingraham only briefly touched on Louisiana’s economic and budget issues, saying the state should figure out its budget situation so it could attract business investments, like the one the state missed out on when ExxonMobil announced a $10 billion investment in Texas. Ingraham added Louisiana should embrace the types of policies pushed by the Trump administration.