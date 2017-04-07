Last day to cast your vote for 2017 Best of 225 Awards

Today is the last day to cast your vote for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards. You have until 11:59 p.m. to vote for your favorite restaurant, charity event or service in the Capital Region.

Finalists for the Best of 225 Awards have been identified in nearly 70 categories representing three main sectors—food and drink, people and entertainment, and shopping and services. The finalists received the most nominations from more than 3,100 votes submitted by 225 readers in February.

Voting for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards can be done online and should only take about 10 minutes to complete. All residents in the 225 area code are encouraged to vote. The winners will be announced and featured in the July issue of 225.

Cast your vote now, see a list of frequently asked questions and check out all of last year’s winners.