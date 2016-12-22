Last chance to make nominations for inaugural Business Report Leadership Academy

As you’re wrapping up the work week and getting ready for the holiday weekend, don’t forget to take a few minutes to make your nominations for the inaugural 2017 class of the Business Report Leadership Academy.

CEOs and others only have until Friday to nominate high performers in their company to participate in the academy, or you can just nominate yourself.



Business Report, in partnership with SSA Consultants, is launching the academy to guide advancing professionals poised for leadership positions in their organizations. The academy will take place over six Friday sessions beginning in February at the Watermark Hotel in downtown Baton Rouge. Participants will be offered personal development, leadership exposure, professional growth and civic outreach through discovery sessions and top guest speakers.

Companies sponsor their nominees for $3,850, which includes all six sessions, meals, receptions, materials, a personal coaching session and valet parking. The selection process will be competitive, with only 30 nominees being chosen to participate.



Make your nominations online now, and read a recent Business Report feature for more details on the academy.