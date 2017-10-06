Las Vegas shooting left as many dead as 198 days of gun violence in Baton Rouge

The Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday left 58 people dead, one of the most deadly single shootings in U.S. history.

In comparing the death toll with the daily gun deaths in cities across the country, The New York Times found it took New Orleans 158 days to reach 58 deaths.

In Baton Rouge, it took what amounts to be a month longer: 198 days.

The analysis shows the immense scale of Sunday’s shooting. In Chicago, which has some of the most gun deaths in the U.S., 58 people were killed by guns in a span of 28 days, counting back from Sept. 29.

The gun deaths, which were from this year, were tracked by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that tracks episodes of gun violence.

Check out The New York Times graphic for more.