Large tract of land acquired in Zachary for estate subdivision

Just over 67 acres of land near Zachary, located off Port Hudson-Pride Road and Hagan Drive, has been purchased for $600,000 by a company planning to develop a large estate subdivision.

Step 12, a limited liability company owned by Turnberry Investments, bought the land from eight individual sellers in a deal that closed Oct. 20.

Turnberry Investments Manager Michael Caccavo says details on exact lot sizes and home prices in the subdivision, which is currently being called The Reserve, are still being worked out. Caccavo is scheduled to meet with engineers next week.

The Reserve will give families who want to live in Zachary and send their kids to local schools the option of living in a spacious neighborhood. Caccavo represented himself in the deal.

—Alexandria Burris