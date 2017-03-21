Large-lot subdivision planned for Tiger Bend and Babin roads

(Editor’s Note: This story has been revised from an earlier version to correct the name of the owners of the property on which the subdivision will be developed. Daily Report regrets the error.)

Ascension Parish builder and developer Corbin Ladner is planning a new 75-acre subdivision for the intersection of Babin and Tiger Bend roads.

The Sanctuary, as the development will be called, will consist of 106 lots that will range in size from .3 acres to 1.25 acres each, and homes that will average slightly more than 3,000 square feet.

A select group of custom builders will develop the homes as will Ladner’s own company, Corbin Ladner Custom Homes. He hopes to price the homes at around $180 per square foot.

While there are several subdivisions near where The Sanctuary will be located, Ladner says his development will fill an underserved niche—namely, higher-end custom homes on large lots.

“This price point does not exist in that area right now, and I recognize a big demand for it,” Ladner says. “There are no developments of large custom lots. … Custom homebuilders are going to love having a place where they can buy a few lots.”

The development will also have 13 acres of lakes and a 16-acre common area, where trees and vegetation will be preserved.

Ladner is developing The Sanctuary on part of a larger 800-acre tract he is purchasing from the

Hummel-Rolston-Cadwallader family, which has owned the property since the early 1900s. The land is commonly known as the Larimore tract because the Larimore family owned it in the late 1800’s. Ladner has a purchase agreement on the property for an undisclosed price and plans to close on the deal in early summer.

Mickey Robertson, whose firm MR Engineering and Surveying is doing infrastructure work on the development, says construction could begin in midsummer, though home construction won’t get underway until 2018.

Plans for the development are contingent on approval from the Planning Commission, which will take up the project at its April 17 meeting. The development is zoned A1 residential, which is consistent with surrounding land use.

—Stephanie Riegel