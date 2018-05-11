LaPolitics: Will anything change during another special session?

The year’s second special session is expected to convene sometime after May 18, give or take a few days. Essentially the same body of elected officials will gather in the exact same building to presumably debate the same issues that have already been endorsed, rejected or ignored over the past 28 months. So has anything changed since the year’s first special session, when lawmakers went in search of revenue solutions and found political gridlock instead? An examination of that session’s most important choke points by LaPolitics don’t show much movement. The so-called “linchpin to agreement” for 2018’s first special session, at one point, was HB 8 by Speaker Pro Tem Walt Leger, D-New Orleans. It fell three votes short of passage on March 2 when four Democrats—Reps. Gary Carter of New Orleans, Cedric Glover of Shreveport, Jimmy Harris of New Orleans and Denise Marcelle of Baton Rouge—voted in opposition. The four lawmakers backed away from the bill that was favored by many other Democrats because they had concerns about its passage being tied to other instruments, including legislation from Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Gonzales, critics contend restricts access to Medicaid in the name of fraud prevention. Negotiations also got tough when Capitol players realized the Legislative Black Caucus wasn’t just being cute about its own concerns regarding the renewal of the thought-to-be temporary portion of the state sales tax structure. Influencers also overlooked the importance of income tax changes to caucus members, which was otherwise clearly communicated in at least one letter penned by Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans.



—Have any of these stances changed with time, say, since the first special session of the year ended March 5? Let’s check in … Sen. Carter said he is willing to (possibly, maybe) support a sales tax component, adding, “I don’t like.” But he’ll only do so if it’s considered alongside changes to excess itemized deductions, income taxes, sales tax breaks and at least a partial restoration of the so-called Stelly Plan. To repeat the same policy exercise as the last special session, he said, would be “idiotic.” Bacala, who was able to pass his latest Medicaid fraud bill through the House on last week by a 59-31 vote, tells LaPolitics he is willing to push for the same provisions again in the second special session if the Senate spikes his proposal and the governor’s special session call includes the topic. He’s also still a fan of merging different pieces of legislation. “I think it made some bills more attractive,” he said. “It may have moved the vote count a little bit.” Rep. Carter still won’t budge on anything that allows Medicaid restrictions. “My thinking of it hasn’t changed,” he said. Even if those measures were off the table, he added, “It will be hard for me to vote for the sales tax.” Marcelle is only open to considering sales tax hikes if income tax brackets have a chance of being compressed. And if GOP-backed Medicaid measures are lumped together with a sales tax bill again, she said, “Nothing’s going to change for me.” Glover is on the same page: “Even if we end up with a version … of an income tax adjustment, if it comes wrapped around punitive and unnecessary measures like the Medicaid measures that were connected to it, then I’m not going to vote for either.” While these five interviews don’t necessarily indicate another three and a half weeks of doom and gloom—the anticipated adjournment date is June 4—they do reveal how much work legislators and the administration have ahead of them.

