‘LaPolitics’: Trump appointment of Angelle would set up wild PSC race

In the wake of news that Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle was being vetted in March for a position with the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, politicos have turned their attention to the possibility of his seat opening up on the PSC.

The District 2 seat stretches from Lafayette to Baton Rouge and includes a portion of the central coastline. That means any race to come would be waged, at least in part, in the Baton Rouge region.

If Angelle does indeed get a nod from President Donald Trump’s administration, he would have to resign his seat on or before June 14 for a special election to be added to the fall ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. If a move happens after that date, then it could turn into a standalone special election or a long drive to the regularly-scheduled election in 2018. Either way, the governor would be able to appoint a temporary replacement until an election could be held.

Speculation last churned over the PSC seat in 2016 when Angelle made an unsuccessful bid for Congress. Dr. Craig C. Greene of Baton Rouge, an orthopaedic surgeon, and former state Rep. Joe Harrison of Napoleonville were angling hard for the job then. Also thrown into the mix at the time were former Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Joel Boé and state Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro, who has since cultivated deeper roots in the region as the former transition head for Congressman Clay Higgins.

Another name to keep in play is Senate Natural Resources Chairman “Norby” Chabert, R-Houma, who lives in the southern end of the PSC district. Local politicos have been trying to get Chabert to consider running for the seat over the past few years. From the same area, former Rep. Lenar Whitney has been mentioned as a possible candidate. Of course, this may all be fruitless speculation unless Angelle has been offered a federal post—and he decides to take it.

—The House and Governmental Affairs Committee is expected to vote soon on a proposed House rule that would require all legislation with fiscal costs of $100,000 or more to be recommitted to the Appropriations Committee. House Resolution 74 by Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, would therefore create a higher hurdle for bills with this kind of price tag starting in 2018. It’s not a completely foreign concept. A similar rule has been on the books in the Senate since the late 1990s, although the threshold was much higher ($500,000) until it was lowered to $100,000 in 2010.

—They said it: “Go easy with the acronyms.” —Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, during an always-complicated discussion about operations at the Louisiana Department of Health

