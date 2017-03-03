‘LaPolitics’: Trump administration may wade into state GOP case

President Donald Trump’s administration could potentially offer a filing in an appeal the Louisiana Republican Party is pushing before the U.S. Supreme Court. The case challenges the federal ban on unlimited donations to political parties. Trump’s Justice Department has until March 13 to file its response to a ruling last year from a three-judge Washington D.C. District Court that upheld the limits enforced by the Federal Election Commission. That response could be an indication of whether the Trump administration wants to challenge or protect the campaign finance law. It could also place the Louisiana GOP at the epicenter of what could become another national debate over political donations. The state Republican Party argues that donations to its coffers are equivalent to free speech, which is an argument the Supreme Court warmed to in 2010 when it paved the way for super PACs to raise unlimited dollars to support or oppose candidates.

—Louisiana Democrats now have a player on the national party scene. In Atlanta over the weekend, state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, chairwoman of the state party, won an elected leadership spot on the Democratic National Committee. She is the new vice chair of civic engagement and voter registration. Peterson replaces political analyst and New Orleans native Donna Brazile. As for the top national position, Tom Perez, the labor secretary under former President Barack Obama, was elected DNC chairman.

—They said it: “That’s a load of bull, and we all know it.” —Sen. Neil Riser, on state spending efficiencies, in The News-Star

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.