‘LaPolitics’: Speaker pro tem eyeing secretary of state

Hinting at a move that could change the dynamics of the developing race for secretary of state, Speaker Pro Tem Walt Leger tells LaPolitics of his own potential candidacy, “It seems like the timing may be right.” Leger, a Democrat, was heavily encouraged by his core donors to run for New Orleans mayor last year, but he opted against it—and now many of those same supporters are telling him to stand his ground for a statewide job that, by comparison, could better highlight his political strengths. Open statewide posts don’t come along too often, which explains the ballooning field that not only includes Leger, but also former state Sen. A.G. Crowe, who had planned to go into the field with a poll this week. There have likewise been whispers about former Jefferson Parish President John Young and Reneé Free, the director of the attorney general’s public protection division. These developments are probably least welcomed by state Rep. Julie Stokes, who this week became the first candidate to officially announce for the race. She is considered an early favorite due to her $184,000 in cash on hand, her ability to capture crossover voters and her GOP-heavy base of support in Jefferson Parish. Building an unexpected amount of momentum is state Rep. Rick Edmonds of Baton Rouge, who has supposedly had some high-level meetings lately. During interviews with LaPolitics, Speaker Taylor Barras says he hasn’t ruled out the race and state Sen. Mike Walsworth is on the same page. Others expressing interest include Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud, state Rep. Paul Hollis, state Sen. Gerald Long, Lake Charles attorney Michael McHale, state Rep. Scott Simon, state Sen. Gary Smith and LSU Board of Supervisors Member Mary Leach Werner.

—Term-limited state Rep. Frankie Howard said he’s staying focused on this legislative year, but folks back home still want him to take a look at the upcoming race for Sabine Parish sheriff. “It’s a possibility,” he says, adding, “It’s still too early.” The race is next year, with qualify set for August 2019.

They Said It: “Lobbying is no different than getting your friends in fourth grade to court the girl you want to talk to on the playground.”—State Sen. Eric LaFleur, on lobbyists, in The Advocate