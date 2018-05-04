‘LaPolitics’: Session-related mailers hitting boxes; Former lawmaker running for judge

Rebuild Louisiana, which is supporting Gov. John Bel Edwards’ re-election campaign and Democratic policies in the statehouse, began last week blanketing legislative districts across the state with direct mail pieces. The undertaking is needed to “educate the public about the ongoing issues surrounding the looming fiscal cliff,” a spokesperson says. The mailers use splashy headlines about the cuts-heavy budget recently passed by the House. The piece that went out in the district of Rep. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, attacks the freshman lawmaker for voting to “cut TOPS” and for wanting to “turn out the lights” at hospitals and medical schools. Each mailer also has a “personal note” specifically crafted for Migue—or rather each target: “I am disappointed that you chose to put politics ahead of the people you were elected to represent. You have had over two years to deal with the budget deficit the legislature inherited from the prior Administration so there is no excuse for you to now be casting votes to close hospitals, bankrupt our medical schools or cut TOPS. The budget that you voted for is not acceptable. It’s time to quit playing politics and get serious about doing the people’s business.” In response, Miguez says, “If the special attention from the Governor’s PAC is a result of me advocating for lower taxes and less government spending, then I must be doing something right.” Then there’s the American Federation for Children, which is bankrolling mailers attacking the governor. Here’s an excerpt: “Governor Edwards is cutting $2.7 MILLION from the Louisiana Scholarship Program … Breaking his promise to our kids, forcing thousands to attend failing schools (and) keeping a brighter future away from low-income children.” Those receiving the AFC mailers are also instructed to contact their district senator to ask them to fully fund the program.

—Former Democratic Rep. Ledricka Thierry of Opelousas announced this week that she is running for district judge for the 27th Judicial District. The election isn’t until the fall of 2020, but Thierry doesn’t sound eager to wait. “People have told me that it’s too early to begin a campaign for 2020, since it’s two years away,” she said. “But I want people to know, off the jump, how committed I am.”

They said it: “Unfortunately, everything in this building has become difficult.” —Gov. John Bel Edwards, to members of One Acadiana

