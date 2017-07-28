‘LaPolitics’: Schedler expects less than 20% turnout for October elections

From aldermen and village mayors to constables and district judges, the 105 elected positions that were up for grabs during qualifying barely grabbed the interest of candidates. In fact, more than half of the races either drew one candidate each or no candidates at all. That’s among the many reasons why Secretary of State Tom Schedler is aiming low—very low—in terms of turnout predictions for the October ballot. “It’s way too early for an official prediction,” Schedler says, “but I don’t think you even hit 20 percent.” The exception could be New Orleans, he adds, where there’s a competitive race for mayor and City Council.

—The first notable endorsement of the election season is here. The Jefferson Parish Republican Executive Committee has given an official nod to former state Rep. John Schroder’s campaign for treasurer. There were 89 members voting, and Schroder got nearly all of their votes. Schroder’s nod could be an early sign that he has infiltrated Jefferson Parish politics, which was important in the wake of Kenner Rep. Julie Stokes dropping out the race. It’s a GOP-heavy parish with a lot of big boxes in conservative precincts. Schroder, a Covington resident, made the decision at the start of his campaign to have a political director focused only on Jefferson and Orleans parishes. Also running are former commissioner of administration Angele Davis of Baton Rouge and state Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia. Both are Republicans, like Schroder. Attorney Derrick Edwards of New Orleans is the lone Democrat in the race.

—Yes, the Legislature rejected the gas tax already. But you’re still going to be hearing about it next week. Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, will address the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday to discuss what happened and perhaps what’s next on the issue of enhanced road funding.

—Tickets for former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ lavish 90th birthday celebration next month are sold out. Learn more about what you’re missing out on at www.EWE90th.com.

They said it: “I would couch this as a just-in-case resolution.” —Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, explaining the early steps for Louisiana’s possible $500 million short-term loan to the Bond Commission.

