‘LaPolitics’: Outgoing Louisiana GOP leader mum on chair election

There are a handful of chairman candidates asking for the support of members of the Republican State Central Committee, but it’s unlikely that any of them will gain the backing of Roger Villere, the outgoing state chair. “At this point, no, I’m not getting involved,” Villere says. “Everyone who is running is a good friend of mine.”

Running the hardest at this very moment are longtime party activist Charlie Buckels of Lafayette, New Orleans attorney Louis Gurvich and Baton Rouge consultant Scott Wilfong. But with the election scheduled for March of next year, more competition is probably on the way.

In fact, state Rep. Julie Emerson of Carencro announced her candidacy Thursday. Other names to watch include state Rep. Barry Ivey of Central and local businessmen Scott McKnight and Derek Babcock.

—If you’ve noticed that Louisiana’s judges have become somewhat quiet across social media platforms you’re not alone. The state’s benchwarmers had an annual conference recently and were advised to limit their use of Facebook, Twitter and the like. Why? There’s a growing trend among litigants who are using social media to influence the court system.

—Some of the press coverage related to the 90th birthday party of former Gov. Edwin Edwards (held Aug. 12) focused on where the ticket and sponsorship money would end up going. LaPolitics has learned that all of the net proceeds, after the event’s expenses are paid, will be placed in a college fund for Edwards’ 4-year-old son, Eli.

They said it: “I don’t think there will be anything to pursue.” —Rep. Thomas Carmody, R-Shreveport, saying there won’t be another bill from him to protect Confederate monuments, in the USA Today Network of Louisiana

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.