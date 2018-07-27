‘LaPolitics’: Nungesser open to old ticket-style politics

Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor should consider running for office together on an old-fashioned ticket, and all other major candidates should watch their backs in 2019 (for a very specific reason), according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who sat down last week for a taping of LaPolitics‘ “Capitol Gains” talk show.

In an episode that will debut next week, Nungesser discusses his relationship with Gov. John Bel Edwards, explains why tourism dollars are becoming more difficult to secure from the government and he offers up a tiny history lesson on the Pentagon Barracks in Baton Rouge.



On the topic of elections, Nungesser predicted that more term-limited lawmakers than expected will ultimately run for other offices next year, rather than simply go home.

“There’s fifty-plus people term-limited out,” says Nungesser. “There’ll be a lot of people in a lot of different races looking for a new spot to land. So I think everybody statewide, and a lot of parish and other local officials will see a lot of competition that, before term limits, they would have stayed put. But now, they’re going to be moving around looking for a new opportunity.”



Like his predecessors, Nungesser says he’d love to expand the scope of responsibilities for the position in which he serves. But in order to accomplish anything meaningful, such as brokering economic development projects or tax incentives, he added, a sitting lieutenant governor would need the enthusiastic assistance of a sitting governor.

While Nungesser does comment on his relationship with Edwards, he was discussing statewide offices more broadly in this instance—and that’s when the lieutenant governor floated a novel and ancient idea.

“To get the most bang for your buck, you’ve got to have that good work relationship with the governor,” he says. “So maybe it’s time to talk about running as a ticket again.”



That’s a nod to the so-called olden days of Louisiana politics, when candidates for top offices would pool their resources, promote their shared tickets to voters and either win or lose as a team. The Brothers Long practiced this method, which played a visible role in Louisiana politics throughout most of the last century.

“For many years, since Jimmy Fitzmorris, the lieutenant governor and the governor didn’t always have the best relationship even though they were with the same party,” Nungesser says. “And that’s not good for Louisiana. You can’t do your job and not work with the rest of the statewide elected officials.”



So is Nungesser ready to run on a ticket in 2019? Not exactly, he replied laughing. “But I think you’re probably going to see a ticket run—Republicans with Democrats,” he says, adding that’s more of a guess than any revelation of insider information.

They Said It: “Thank God.” —Lafourche Parish Risk Manager Brent Abadie, after the parish council voted unanimously against appointing him to be parish finance director, in The Courier.

