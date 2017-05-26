‘LaPolitics’: Louisiana gas tax resurfaces next week; Governor shakes up communications team

As if the conservative Americans For Prosperity needed another reason to oppose the gas tax pending action on the House floor, state director John Kay went on a tear recently about an overlooked amendment that creates a “transportation slush fund” for legislators. The avalanche of confusing amendments to House Bill 632 by Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, was one of the reasons the legislation survived predictions of demise in the House Ways and Means Committee. Practically anyone who wanted an amendment got one. That included one amendment that calls for certain proceeds to be “divided between each legislative district at a rate of $500 per lane mile and shall be dedicated to projects within the Highway Priority Program at the direction of the member of the Louisiana Legislature for that district.” While the move certainly gives opponents some new fodder, it should have been expected from a political perspective. Money for local projects via the capital outlay program have practically dried up, leaving lawmakers to wonder how they’re going to address needs back in their parishes when more funding is being directed into statewide and regional initiatives. More changes are expected for HB 632 during its next hearing on the House floor on Wednesday, which may or may not include an effort to strip the amendment benefitting lawmakers. It’s doubtful, however, that this will be the last time the issue of cash for local projects comes before the Legislature this term.

—Gov. John Bel Edwards’ communications office has a slightly new look. The biggest change involves former communications director Richard Carbo, who has been promoted to deputy chief of staff. He replaces Julie Baxter Payer and will be working directly under Edwards’ new chief of staff, Mark Cooper. The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee actually held a confirmation hearing for Cooper this week that was handled quickly and with very few questions from lawmakers. Edwards’ former press secretary Shauna Sanford received an upgrade as well and is stepping in as the new communications director, replacing Carbo. Deputy press secretary Tucker Berry moved up a slot, too, replacing Sanford to become the new press secretary. For now, no other major staffing changes are expected.

—They said it: “We can’t solve all the world’s ills today. We’d need at least three more special sessions to do that.” —Dylan Waguespack of the Louisiana Budget Project, to the Senate Labor Committee

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.