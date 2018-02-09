‘LaPolitics’: Legislators filing bills; Another Henry for the House

While politicos around the state eagerly await a special session call from the governor, possibly as early as today, others are trying to keep track of the bills being filed for the regular session that convenes on Monday, March 12. As of Thursday evening there were 83 instruments filed for the regular session, including 21 bills in the Senate, 61 in the House and a single resolution in the lower chamber. That solitary nonbinding measure, or House Concurrent Resolution 1, belongs to Rep. Paul Hollis, R-Mandeville. It would create the Sanitary Sewer Systems Overflows Commission, which would in turn recommend legislation for 2019 that would “ensure sewerage is no longer being dumped on citizens’ lawns.” The resolution comes from a personal place for the lawmaker. Hollis says he has actually had sewage spills on his front lawn dozens of times over the past several years, despite continually reaching out to St. Tammany officials. Hollis also says he eventually found out his parish’s sewer company wasn’t reporting data and other information as it should have been to the Department of Environmental Quality. He believes St. Tammany isn’t alone. “I’ve heard horror stories,” he says. Other bills of possible interest include:

House Bill 44 by Rep. Terry Brown, I-Colfax, would add clerks of court and tax assessors to the lists of public officials who are allowed to carry concealed weapons

House Bill 46 by Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, would officiate the long-discussed work requirement for Medicaid eligibility

House Bill 50 by Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, establishes “the Louisiana Fiscal Transparency Website” as a “source of information for state expenditures”

House Bill 54 by Hollis alters the way recall elections are handled

Senate Bill 18 by Sen. Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, would allow for the use of purple paint in lieu of “no trespassing” signs

—In 2019 election news, the chief of staff to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and the brother of state Appropriations Chair Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, may seek the seat that Rep. Henry will be vacating at the end of this term. Should he decide to run and then win, Charles Henry would actually be making a return to the Capitol in Baton Rouge. He has been with Scalise since the whip’s state House days. Friends say Charles Henry, an attorney, is open to the idea and interested, but he’s 100% focused on his job with Team Scalise and has the question on the back burner. For now. (LaPolitics is tracking more than 50 legislative seats ahead of next year’s elections.)

They said it: “Why would I go back on?” —U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, on a return appearance to Jimmy Kimmel’s show, on CBS News

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.