‘LaPolitics’: Lawmakers reviewing protected money in budget

State lawmakers kicked off a new budget process last week that will eventually place hundreds of dedicated funds beneath a legislative microscope. Some involved with the process believe unlocking Louisiana’s protected funds could make it easier for the Legislature to balance spending and address fiscal emergencies.

It has been a perennial topic at the Capitol. As universities and hospitals have seen their budgets cut, lawmakers have been barred from dipping into a variety of dedicated funds that could have helped ease the pain. Members of the Dedicated Fund Review Subcommittee will be reviewing around 50 funds at a time in the coming weeks and months, in hopes of inspiring some legislation for the spring.

There’s roughly $1.4 billion sitting in special funds that are controlled by the state and statutorily protected. Another $2.5 billion is constitutionally protected.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, and Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, are co-chairs of the subcommittee, which on an organizational chart would be underneath the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

Hewitt, who attempted last session to eliminate such funds, says lawmakers will look at each objectively before determining whether they should remain funded. She suspects some of the funds will be “no-brainers to undedicate,” while others will be more of a challenge.

The funds to be reviewed are being grouped by department. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Department of Transportation and Development were up first last week. “It’s a heavy lift because, of course, for every entity that has a dedicated fund, they are against un-dedicating the money,” she says.

Edmonds adds lawmakers will at the very least end up with a better understanding of why certain funds exist. For now, it appears as if participating lawmakers have little interest in touching high-profile pots of money, like the Transportation Trust Fund and the Minimum Foundation Program. But there isn’t a quota or even a goal for how much the subcommittee ultimately wants to tackle. “We really won’t know what we’re diving into until (later in the process),” Edmonds says.

Hewitt adds: “If we don’t make progress this year, then I’m going to challenge my colleagues to quit using dedicated funds as an excuse to why we can’t better manage our budget.”

