‘LaPolitics’: Jockeying for new GOP chairman begins; Louisiana surplus brings chatter

The Republican State Central Committee has canceled its fourth quarter 2017 meeting, which means the next time it gathers the body will vote on the party’s new chairman. The RSCC is the party’s guiding body and it last selected GOP Chairman Roger Villere for the top job. Villere, though, is stepping down. An election is scheduled for March of next year, and the campaigning has already started. State Rep. Julie Emerson of Carencro is the latest to announce for the position, but she’s definitely not alone. Also actively campaigning for the gig: longtime party activist Charlie Buckels of Lafayette; New Orleans attorney Louis Gurvich; and Baton Rouge consultant Scott Wilfong. Other names to watch as possible late entries: state Rep. Barry Ivey of Central and Baton Rouge-area businessmen Scott McKnight and Derek Babcock.

—Tax collections performed better than expected last fiscal year, which ended June 30, and the state is now sitting on a $140 million surplus. It’s a rare treat for Louisiana to have extra money to spend, but it can only be used for certain one-time expenses such as coastal infrastructure projects, construction and debt payments. Additionally, 10% overall must be used on debt payments and 25% is redirected to the so-called Rainy Day Fund, which is the state’s emergency savings account. Lawmakers used $99 million from the fund in February and House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, wants to put the surplus into the account. Americans for Prosperity’s Louisiana chapter is on the same page and has been calling on state officials to “replenish the Rainy Day Fund. Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, has urged patience and recommended that the administration and Legislature take some time to make the right decision. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he’s open to different ideas.

They said it: “Dead as a doornail.” —U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, describing the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, in The AP

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.