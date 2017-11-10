‘LaPolitics’: Ethics revisions highly likely, committee created

The members of an advisory committee reviewing Louisiana’s ethics laws sound optimistic, some even confident, that significant policy changes will be recommended to the Legislature—maybe even in time for the regular session that begins March 12.

A pair of legislators and key Ethics Board members are leading the committee. In separate interviews they expressed a shared interest in tweaking some of the Jindal-era “Gold Standard” policies that were adopted in 2008.

“I think there’s some sentiment for altering some of those things,” said Ethics Board member Peppi Bruneau, the chairman of the Ethics Review Committee and a former state representative who chaired the House Republican Delegation. “Like the smaller (disclosure) tier, and whether we need all that. We’re finding laws that were added just to get the state more points in those good government rankings.”

GOP Rep. Greg Miller and Democratic Sen. JP Morrell occupy the two legislative seats on the review committee, which was created by the Ethics Board. Miller and Morrell are also striking the same tone as Bruneau on certain topics.

“The sentiment is there,” Miller said, referencing possible changes to the 2008 disclosure and reporting laws engineered by the administration of former Gov. Bobby Jindal. “I don’t want to go too far, but I also want a common-sense approach.”

Morrell added, “The whole 2008 reform was more about getting points for those ethics ranking systems. And for talking points. If anything, this is long overdue.”

Bruneau said he was “hopeful” that his committee would have some recommendations in time for the 2018 regular session. But members are really just beginning their work and they’re nowhere near the drafting stage of their mission.

There was an organizational meeting in September and a more structured gathering in October, when committee members discussed travel provisions and the different reporting tiers for financial disclosure statements.

The next meeting is slated for Thursday. Members are expected to explore possible solutions for those travel-related issues discussed last month and they’ll likewise continue their conversations about financial disclosures.

By most accounts, the committee’s work represents the first organized review of the ethics code since the late 1990s, and it may actually become the most thorough analysis ever conducted with public support. “We’re looking at everything and we’re looking to simplify,” said Bruneau. “The ethics code ought to be easy enough for the average state worker or local or state candidate to pick up, read and understand.”

Some members are interested in taking a deeper look into the monthly reporting requirements for lobbyists, arguing that quarterly filings should be sufficient. Others are more curious about fees and how the Ethics Board is allowed to determine or negotiate fine and penalty payments.

For champions of this proposed cleanup effort, term limits may prove valuable. Forty-one percent of the Senate is on the way out and 33% in the House is term limited as well. Those with one foot out of the door—and a pragmatic touch earned from years of service—could make all the difference, especially if opponents start labeling the revisions as loopholes.

Other members of the review committee pulled from the Ethics Board include former Rep. Jane Smith, Lawrence Brandon and Board Chairman Bob McAnelly.

They said it: “I had a 4.0 at my graduation—that was my blood-alcohol level, not my GPA.” —James Carville, to the Alexandria Rotary Club, in The Town Talk

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.