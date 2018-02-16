‘LaPolitics’: Edwards steering clear of special elections

The first major Louisiana election of 2018 takes place Saturday and it doesn’t appear as if Gov. John Bel Edwards is going to get involved—even though the contest is taking place in his backyard, literally and figuratively. There’s a special election in House District 86, with candidates from the Amite-Hammond region on the ballot. It’s in the governor’s home parish of Tangipahoa, and it’s for a seat in the Legislature, where Edwards would certainly prefer to have a few more allies. But don’t hold your breath for an endorsement. “The governor has no intentions of doing that,” a spokesperson says. There’s a vacancy in House District 86 due to the resignation of Rep. Chris Broadwater, R-Hammond. Andy Anderson, Hammond attorney Nicky Muscarello, Michael Showers and Tangipahoa Parish Councilman David Vial are all candidates. All are Republicans, save the Democrat Showers. Another special election is set for March 24 in New Orleans’ House District 93, which Rep. Helena Moreno, a Democrat, will soon vacate to become a city councilwoman. Again, Edwards is expected to remain hands off. The entire field is made up of Democrats from the city, including El Anderson, Kenny Bordes, Royce Duplessis and Daniel Faust. Duplessis, in particular, has earned the endorsement of the Alliance for Good Government.

They said it: “I have no confidence in anything right now.” —State Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, on the upcoming special session, in The Times-Picayune

