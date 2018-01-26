‘LaPolitics’: Edwards’ budget numbers questioned; Special elections coming

After months of meetings that failed to yield compromises and threats of a gut-wrenching string of legislative sessions, Gov. John Bel Edwards has finally shared with lawmakers his top policy priorities and a doomsday budget proposal. But some lawmakers who were involved with the big reveal during Monday’s meeting of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget were unsure about one thing: the numbers. From how much money revenue proposals would bring in for the state to the size of the deficit the Legislature and administration must address, there were more than a few disagreements over the inability to agree on such figures. By law, Edwards had to present a budget to lawmakers this week, which meant he also had to account for more than $1 billion in temporary tax revenue falling off of the books at the start of the next fiscal year. Severe reductions in health care services and TOPS program were a part of that rocky outlook—as were budget cuts to sheriffs, district attorneys, state parks, judges and other government stakeholders. “This is what falling off the cliff looks like,” Edwards told the committee, adding it’s not the budget he wanted. If lawmakers can rally around some of his revenue-generating proposals, the budget picture would improve, the governor said. Rep. Lance Harris, the chairman of the House Republican Delegation, doubted that assessment, especially since the governor’s plan no longer calls for changes to personal income tax brackets. Without that hefty tax alteration in the governor’s plan, Harris said the administration’s overall proposal for the 2018-2019 fiscal year still falls short by $300 million to $400 million. “The governor’s plan that’s out there now doesn’t cover the shortfall,” he said. Acknowledging as much, Revenue Secretary Kim Robinson later said, “We have a little more work to do.” There’s also some uncertainty about how much of a boost Louisiana would receive due to the tax changes implemented by Congress and President Donald Trump. The governor said the state does stand to benefit from those changes, but he stopped short of placing a price tag on the new federal laws. House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry also asked the administration for a financial analysis, or fiscal note, for each of its proposals. The governor countered that all of his proposals have been debated by the Legislature already over the past two years and those fiscal notes are readily available for review. Many lawmakers, however, believe fiscal notes could play a critical part in negotiations as Capitol players seek common ground on how much money is needed and how much revenue would be generated by various proposals.

—The House of Representatives is set to pick up two new members this spring via special elections in southeast Louisiana. On Feb. 17, House District 86 voters in the Hammond-Amite area will vote on a replacement for former Rep. Chris Broadwater. The prevailing assumption is that Navy veteran Michael Showers—the only black candidate and the only Democrat—will make it to the runoff. It’s still unclear what kind of campaign he’ll be able to mount. If Showers does have a strong enough showing, the question becomes which Republican makes it into the runoff with him considering the district leans to the right in nearly all contests. All of the Republicans running are well connected and include Tangipahoa Parish School Board Member Andy Anderson, attorney Nicky Muscarello as well as Tangipahoa Parish Councilman David Vial. Meanwhile, New Orleans voters will be tasked with replacing Rep. Helena Moreno, a councilwoman-elect, on March 24. There has been one withdrawal from the race, leaving a four-man field of Democrats. Most of the spotlight has been on attorney Royce Duplessis, the chairman of the New Orleans Planning Commission who has been plotting a run for quite some time. He has a few proverbial insiders in his corner and his fundraising is said to be solid.

Also running are Danil Faust and Eldon Anderson, who have unsuccessfully sought other elected positions, and Kenny Bordes, an attorney and radio show host.

They said it: “In a place not known for being witty, he’s witty. But in the Senate, to be witty the bar is low.” —Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sen. John Kennedy, in The Huffington Post

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.