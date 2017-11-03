‘LaPolitics’: An earlier start for early voting and the turnout blues

First the bad news. Secretary of State Tom Schedler fears turnout could be as low as 10% for this month’s runoff elections. Now a little bit of good news. The early voting process started today—one day earlier than usual, for the first time ever. Legislators changed the law a couple years ago to permit Schedler’s office to add more days when holidays populate the early voting calendar. (Veterans’ Day is next Friday, and state offices will be closed.) The forecast for early voting is around 60,000 votes, with maybe 240,000 additional voters showing up on Election Day. If that is indeed the case, Schedler says it would “truly be historic in terms of turnout for a statewide election.” Moreover, it would definitely add support for Schedler’s argument that election fatigue may warrant a change to state law to replace major special elections with temporary appointments. “It costs the same to host the special treasurer’s election as it did the presidential election in 2016, when close to 70 percent of voters participated,” the secretary says.

—Another special legislative election is on tap, and this one has some high stakes involved. Democratic State Rep. Helena Moreno has been elected to the New Orleans City Council, which means there’s an opening in House District 93. Unlike the seven other special legislative elections we’ve seen over the past 22 months, this one will be different. It’s a coveted seat in the lower chamber that is home to the Superdome, French Quarter, Audubon assets, the WWII Museum and what may be more capital outlay projects than any other House district. It’s a sophisticated constituency and definitely a full-time job. The seat, which was previously held by Democratic Sen. Karen Carter Peterson will likely draw several contenders. So far, though, only one name has surfaced: Royce Duplessis, a local attorney who is civically and politically engaged and who at one time worked in communications for Entergy. For now, though, it’s still Rep. Moreno. She won’t be sworn in as a councilwoman until May, leaving plenty of time for House leadership and other officials to figure out the best time for a special election. What may make the most sense is a March primary and April runoff, as needed, when there’s already a court of appeal race on the ballot for the area.

They said it: “If you rob a bank and pay the money back three years later, you still robbed the bank.” —New Orleans mayoral candidate Desiree Charbonnet’s spokesman Kevin Stuart on opponent LaToya Cantrell’s alleged use of a city credit card, to The Times-Picayune

